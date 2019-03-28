Rams' Todd Gurley: Expected to be ready for OTAs

Gurley (knee) is expected to be available for the start of the Rams' offseason program April 15, Gary Klein and Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times report.

The status of Gurley's left knee will probably be the biggest story line surrounding the Rams' offseason and that narrative appears to be starting on a positive note. Head coach Sean McVay declined to comment much on the subject at this week's NFL owner's meetings and specifically didn't touch on whether Gurley is dealing with arthritis or not, but he did mention the team has a plan in place to manage the running back's health going forward. Joining him in offseason workouts will be Malcolm Brown, who Los Angeles effectively decided to re-sign over C.J. Anderson.