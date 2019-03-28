Rams' Todd Gurley: Expected to be ready for OTAs
Gurley (knee) is expected to be available for the start of the Rams' offseason program April 15, Gary Klein and Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times report.
The status of Gurley's left knee will probably be the biggest story line surrounding the Rams' offseason and that narrative appears to be starting on a positive note. Head coach Sean McVay declined to comment much on the subject at this week's NFL owner's meetings and specifically didn't touch on whether Gurley is dealing with arthritis or not, but he did mention the team has a plan in place to manage the running back's health going forward. Joining him in offseason workouts will be Malcolm Brown, who Los Angeles effectively decided to re-sign over C.J. Anderson.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Possible arthritis in knee•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Could get stem cell treatment•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Coach takes blame for lack of usage•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Perhaps more injured than reported•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Still considered healthy•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Stifled in Super Bowl loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...