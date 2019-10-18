Play

Rams' Todd Gurley: Expected to play in Atlanta

Coach Sean McVay expects Gurley (quadriceps) to play in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

On the other hand, McVay views fellow running back Malcolm Brown (quadriceps) as doubtful, likely setting up Darrell Henderson for some degree of usage for a second straight week. Gurley was a limited practice participant each day this week, so he'll probably be listed as questionable on the final injury report.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories