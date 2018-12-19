Rams' Todd Gurley: Expected to play Sunday

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he expects Gurley (knee) to suit up Sunday in Arizona, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Gurley emerged from Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Eagles with an inflamed knee, which likely will impact his practice reps this week. However, if McVay's prediction comes true, Gurley will be taking on a Cardinals defense that allowed him to rack up 73 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns on 22 touches Week 2.