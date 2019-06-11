Rams' Todd Gurley: Expects to be ready for camp

Gurley (knee) said Tuesday that he is feeling fine and will be ready for training camp, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gurley's optimism is encouraging, but he has been held out of OTAs because of his injury, and it's still too early to tell if he will be on the field when training camp kicks off for the Rams on July 23, and further out, how healthy he will be when Week 1 rolls around.