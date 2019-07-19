Rams' Todd Gurley: Feeling good before camp
Coach Sean McVay said Gurley (knee) is feeling great and has earned the right to scale back his offseason workload, NFL.com's Kevin Patra reports. "I think he's earned the right to be able to have the plan that we had this offseason," McVay said. "Can't wait to get him back going. I know he's ready to go and it's going to be fun for the Rams this year."
Gurley and McVay have maintained optimism all along, while the Rams' offseason actions hint at some level of concern, with the team matching a two-year, $3.3 million offer sheet for Malcolm Brown and later trading up to draft Darrell Henderson. Reports of arthritis in Gurley's knee have driven his fantasy stock down, though his trainer suggested it's no surprise for the running back to have long-term issues in the same knee that was comprised by an ACL tear in 2014. The Rams likely knew about the potential for complications last offseason when they signed Gurley to a four-year, $57.5 million extension that includes full guarantees for his 2019 and 2020 salaries. Although the days of massive, three-down workloads may be gone, the Rams seemingly still expect Gurley to lead their backfield. McVay already said he won't play his key starters during the preseason, so visual evidence may be limited to whatever training camp practices are open to the media.
