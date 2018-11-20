Rams' Todd Gurley: Fine after minor ankle injury

Head coach Sean McVay relayed Tuesday that Gurley was slightly limited Monday after rolling his ankle early in the contest, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports. However, McVay also noted that it's not expected to be an issue moving forward.

Gurley's action was rather light during Monday's contest, rushing a season-low 12 times for 55 yards. The probable reason behind the limited showing has now been revealed and it's relatively minor in nature. With a bye week awaiting the Rams in Week 12, there's little reason to believe he will miss any future action because of the injury.