Rams' Todd Gurley: Game-time call Sunday
Coach Sean McVay said Gurley (knee) would be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals and is viewed as a game-time decision, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
According to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, Gurley wasn't present for the open portion of Friday's practice, confirming the running back's expectation a day earlier that he wouldn't log any reps prior to the weekend. The lack of practice time in advance of the Week 16 matchup is hardly ideal, but McVay said the Rams won't decide on Gurley's fate until after he completes a pregame workout. With the Rams and Cardinals set to kick off at 4:05 p.m. EST, fantasy managers planning to use Gurley may not have many alternatives available in the event the 24-year-old is ruled out prior to Sunday's early wave of games. If Gurley is sidelined for the first time this season, the newly signed C.J. Anderson could be pressed into extended work right away, per Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register. Rookie John Kelly also looms as an option out of the backfield, as does Justin Davis (shoulder), though he's also listed as questionable with an injury of his own.
