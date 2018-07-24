Rams' Todd Gurley: Gets $45 million guaranteed
Gurley has reached an agreement with the Rams on a four-year, $60 million extension with $45 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The extension covers 2020-2023, as Gurley is entering his fourth NFL season and the Rams have already picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The deal makes a lot of sense for both parties, giving Gurley financial security while presumably allowing the Rams to keep his cap hit in check for a few more seasons. This does create some potential for hostility down the road, as the deal could look like a huge bargain by 2021 or 2022 if Gurley is still a superstar and the NFL salary cap continues to grow by $10 million or more per year. Everyone should be happy for the time being, with Gurley turning 24 on Aug. 3 and set for another season as a three-down workhorse in a talent-laden offense. It's hard to argue with his combination of floor and ceiling at the top of fantasy drafts.
