Rams' Todd Gurley: Gets back over 100 yards
Gurley took 23 carries for 116 yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Jaguars.
Held in check by the Seahawks the previous week, Gurley bounced back strong in Jacksonville, though he didn't score a touchdown or have any runs longer than 14 yards. He once again dominated backfield snaps and touches, with backup Malcom Brown taking just three carries for 17 yards while failing to draw a target. Gurley draws a tough Week 7 matchup with Arizona, but his talent and consistent workload outweigh any concerns regarding the opponent.
