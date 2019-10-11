Rams' Todd Gurley: Gets 'doubtful' tag for Week 6

Gurley (quadriceps) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Gurley was unable to practice this week due to what coach Sean McVay has called "a thigh contusion in his left quad." While Gurley has yet to be ruled out for Week 6, the Rams haven't left much wiggle room for him taking the field Sunday. If he's among the team's inactives, Malcolm Brown will be the lead back while rookie Darrell Henderson should get the most extended run of his brief career to date.