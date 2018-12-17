Rams' Todd Gurley: Getting knee checked out
Gurley's knee will be examined this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Gurley missed a drive during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Eagles while sporting a wrap around his left knee, but he made it back early in the fourth quarter and finished with 124 scrimmage yards and two TDs. While his ability to play through the injury is obviously a good sign, the Rams want to take a closer look before they begin practice for Week 16 at Arizona.
