Rams' Todd Gurley: Goes through individual drills

Gurley (knee) took part in individual drills at Saturday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

In addition to catching a swing pass in stride, Gurley also hauled in another throw from Jared Goff after a fake handoff, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Saturday's session was merely the first step for Gurley after hearing questions about the state of his left knee all offseason. Among them is his potential workload. With Malcolm Brown back on a two-year deal and the selection of Darrell Henderson in the third round of this year's draft, the Rams are prepared in the event Gurley yields touches. And that may not be known until Week 1 or later due to the unlikelihood of Gurley playing during exhibition season.