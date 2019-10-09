Rams' Todd Gurley: Has bruised quadriceps

Coach Sean McVay said Gurley was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice due to "a thigh contusion in his left quad," Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Gurley made a sudden appearance on the Rams' first Week 6 injury report, but McVay termed the running back "day-to-day," easing some of the concerns surrounding his health. It remains to be seen if Gurley will be able to practice at all this week, with Friday's report to give a sense of his status heading into Sunday's showdown with the 49ers. Aside from Gurley, the Rams' backfield includes Malcolm Brown and rookie Darrell Henderson, the latter of whom has received just two snaps on offense in three appearances.