Rams' Todd Gurley: Healthy after bye week
Gurley (ankle) wasn't included on the Rams' injury report Wednesday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.
Following the Rams' 54-51 victory versus the Chiefs in Week 11, coach Sean McVay relayed that Gurley's ankle was rolled up on and limited the running back to an extent en route to 94 yards from scrimmage and no TDs on 15 touches. Fortunately for the running back, Gurley had a Week 12 bye to return to full health, which McVay confirmed Wednesday, per DaSilva. Gurley will turn his attention to Sunday's contest in Detroit, whose defense has surrendered 155.4 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns to running backs in 11 games this season.
