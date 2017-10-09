Rams' Todd Gurley: Held in check versus Seahawks

Gurley gained 43 yards on 14 carries and added seven yards on a pair of receptions during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Gurley was held to a meager 3.1 yards per carry against a stout Seattle front, finishing with fewer than 88 rushing yards for the first time since Week 1. He also received his fewest amount of carries this year and was unable to make an impact as a receiver after averaging 58.5 yards through the air in the first four games of the campaign. Gurley predictably took a step back against easily the toughest matchup he's faced in 2017, but he could be a prime bounce-back candidate next week against a Jaguars defense that has proven susceptible to opposing running backs.