Rams' Todd Gurley: Hits century mark, scores in win
Gurley rushed for 115 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries, adding two receptions for three yards during Saturday's 30-22 win against the Cowboys.
Gurley and C.J. Anderson diced up the Cowboys' top-five rush defense in the divisional round, amassing 238 combined yards on the ground with three scores against a unit that last week contained Seattle's powerful rushing attack to 2.97 yards per carry. Even with Gurley returning from a knee injury that forced him out of the final two regular-season contests, it was surprising to see Anderson garner over 58 percent of the running back carries. Gurley was typically explosive with his opportunities, breaking off a 35-yard touchdown scamper shortly before the half to provide Los Angeles with a 13-point lead heading into the locker room. This after managing just 76 combined rushing yards over his most recent appearances in Weeks 14 and 15, the lowest output he's ever had in consecutive games during his four-year career. The NFC Championship Game presents a daunting matchup no matter the opponent, as New Orleans and Philadelphia both ranked top seven against the run during the regular season.
