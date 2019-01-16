Rams' Todd Gurley: In line for limited work this week
Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Gurley (knee) will be limited in practice this week, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
McVay added that Gurley's left knee is "fine," but considering the it's "win-or-go-home" at the moment, the running back will have a cap placed on his practice reps. In advance of the Rams' divisional-round win against the Cowboys, Gurley followed up limited listings on the first two injury reports with a full session to wrap up the week, effectively clearing him to suit up. He proceeded to earn the greater share of offensive snaps over fellow running back C.J.Anderson -- 45 versus 34 of 79 total -- and both running backs scampered for 100-plus rushing yards while combining for three TDs on the ground. Such a breakdown in Sunday's NFC Championship Game may be repeated, especially knowing the state of Gurley's knee.
