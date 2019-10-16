Rams' Todd Gurley: Individual work on tap

Coach Sean McVay said Gurley (quadriceps) will take part in individual drills Wednesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

After a week in which he didn't practice en route to his first absence of the season Sunday against the 49ers, Gurley will be giving himself a shot to return if he gets through Wednesday's session unscathed. Fellow running back Malcolm Brown is considered day-to-day with an ankle injury, so Gurley may return to a workhorse role if he eventually gets the all-clear for game action from the Rams' training staff.

