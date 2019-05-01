Rams' Todd Gurley: Joined by rookie third-round pick
Coach Sean McVay denies that the Rams' selection of running back Darrell Henderson was tied to Gurley's knee issues, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports. "This had to do with [Henderson's] skill set," McVay said. "He was a player that we identified as a unique playmaker."
The Rams have consistently conveyed optimism when asked about Gurley's troublesome left knee, but their offseason transactions tell a slightly different story, with the team matching Malcolm Brown's two-year, $3.25 million offer sheet from the Lions and then using the 70th overall pick on Henderson. While neither commitment is especially burdensome, this does represent a noteworthy shift from the Rams' dirt-cheap approach to their backup RB situation the past two seasons. McVay remains adamant about Gurley being a focal point of the offense, albeit with more of an effort to monitor the 24-year-old's workload. Even if everything ultimately checks out with his knee, Gurley isn't likely to match his 2017-18 average of 22.7 touches per game. His stellar track record of efficiency suggests he's capable of returning first-round fantasy value without such a massive workload, though it would be tricky on anything less than 16-18 touches per week.
