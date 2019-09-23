Rams' Todd Gurley: Lackluster performance Sunday
Gurley received 14 carries for 43 yards and failed to haul in his lone target in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.
Gurley was held to under 20 carries for the third straight week as the Rams continue to try and preserve their star back as best they can while still scratching out victories. So far that plan has worked to perfection, but the load management is leaving fantasy owners hanging in weeks where he doesn't hit paydirt. The one takeaway for Gurley owners was that the back was actually on the field for the majority of the contest, and he received 14 of the Rams' 17 running back carries, so we could see head coach Sean McVay unleash his best offensive weapon in close contests against teams with better secondaries than the Browns currently possess. Gurley will look to find the end zone for the second time this season against a Buccaneers defense on Sunday that has surrendered 25.7 points per game to opponents this season.
