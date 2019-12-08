Rams' Todd Gurley: Likely to get 'bell cow' treatment

The Rams plan to treat Gurley "like the bell cow that he is" over their final four games of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After Gurley's arthritic left knee cost him some game action late in 2018 and limited his effectiveness in the postseason, the Rams have deliberately managed his snaps and touch count carefully for most of the season. The Rams have been ramping up Gurley's workload in recent weeks, however, as he's logged his two highest touch totals of the season (28 in Week 11 and 20 in Week 13) and has been productive while doing so. Citing the Rams' internal practice metrics for tracking players' speed, Rapoport notes that Gurley "is as fast now as he was in Week 1," which should offer further incentive for the 7-5 team to ride its feature back heavily over the final quarter of the season in pursuit of a playoff spot. Assuming the Rams follow through with that plan, Gurley could be poised to once again swing several fantasy playoff matchups, just as he memorably did in 2017.