Rams' Todd Gurley: Limited again Thursday
Gurley (quadriceps) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.
During a conference call with Atlanta media early Thursday, coach Sean McVay relayed that Gurley would practice "in a limited fashion," per D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Indeed, McVay's prediction came to pass, and Gurley now has one more session to prove the health of the thigh contusion in his left quad. If he checks all the boxes this week, Gurley has a good shot to return Sunday in Atlanta, where the Rams may be without backup running back Malcolm Brown (ankle). Aside from Gurley and Brown, the remaining RBs on the 53-man roster are rookie Darrell Henderson and John Kelly.
