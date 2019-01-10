Rams' Todd Gurley: Limited again Wednesday
Gurley (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Gurley emerged from Tuesday's walk-throughs with a "limited" tag and repeated the feat following the Rams' most extensive practice of divisional-round preparations. At this point, he seems destined to be listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Cowboys, but on a positive note he reported no soreness in his left knee to coach Sean McVay on Wednesday, according to Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic. With active status expected of Gurley this weekend, he nonetheless is slated to cede touches to C.J. Anderson, who accumulated 316 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs in his stead Weeks 16 and 17.
