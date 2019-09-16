Rams' Todd Gurley: Logs 19 touches, TD in Week 2 win
Gurley rushed 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for four yards in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Gurley saw his second straight sub-20-carry workload to open the season but with the Saints' Drew Brees exiting the game with a hand injury in the first quarter, the Rams had the luxury of taking their collective foot off the gas a bit. The fantasy highlight of Gurley's day was a four-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his first score of the new season. Gurley also got more attention from Jared Goff in the passing game, going from his one target in the opener to four on Sunday. Through two games, coach Sean McVay has held true to his vow to lighten Gurley's overall workload a tad in 2019, although there will very likely be games this season when he's called upon for a vintage workhorse role. Gurley will look to put together his first 100-yard rushing effort of the campaign in a Week 3 battle against the Browns.
