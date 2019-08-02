Rams' Todd Gurley: Looking good so far
Gurley (knee) "has looked completely healthy" on the days he's practiced during training camp, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
Per the report, during the three days he's practiced, the running back has displayed "no ill effects" from the knee injury that slowed him late last season. Gurley has also taken two days off, and maintenance days figure to be baked into his work schedule throughout the preseason and probably during the regular season as well. Bonsignore noted encouragingly that following a rest day Tuesday and then a scheduled team off day Wednesday, Gurley "was explosive all afternoon" in his return to practice Thursday. We'll file all this under the "so far, so good" category, as those investing in Gurley in fantasy drafts and auctions will need to keep his past knee woes in mind and consider the potential that he could lose some touches this season to the likes of Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson, with an eye toward staying fresh and healthy as the season wears on.
