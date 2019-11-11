Rams' Todd Gurley: Low volume in Sunday's loss

Gurley carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards and failed to catch any of his four targets in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Steelers.

While he has success when he did get the ball, Gurley once again had his workload limited, particularly in the second half after Rams center Brian Allen (knee) left the game -- Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson combined for nine carries, managing only 14 rushing yards between them. Gurley has yet to see 20 touches in a game this season, and that may not change next week when the Rams host a Bears squad trying to stay in the playoff picture.