Rams' Todd Gurley: Makes three end-zone visits Sunday

Gurley played 49 of 72 offensive snaps during Sunday's 34-0 win against the Cardinals. In the process, he accounted for 19 carries for 42 yards and three touchdowns to go with three catches (on three targets) for 31 yards.

Gurley didn't have the most efficient game on the ground, averaging just 2.2 YPC, but he made up for it with three visits to the end zone. His final line was impacted by an early departure to deal with cramping, which allowed backup Malcolm Brown to post 12 rushes for 46 yards. With Gurley calling himself "fine" after the game, according to Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site, he'll take on lead duties, per usual, Sunday against the Chargers.