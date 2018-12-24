Rams' Todd Gurley: May sit again Week 17

The Rams are considering holding Gurley (knee) out for the team's Week 17 game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though early reports Sunday suggested Gurley would likely play in the Rams' eventual 31-9 win over the Cardinals, the team ultimately kept the star running back inactive for the first time all season after apparently not being convinced that he was healthy enough to suit up. That paved the way for the newly-signed C.J. Anderson (20 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown) to fill the bell-cow role out of the backfield, with the veteran's performance in that contest perhaps emboldening the Rams to give him another look as their lead back in the regular-season finale. Though playoff seeding is on the line in Week 17 -- the Rams would lose out on a first-round bye with a loss and a Chicago win -- Rapoport notes that giving Gurley an extra week to let his left knee heal ahead of the postseason may be a greater priority than having all hands on deck for a matchup with a 49ers squad that will be a significant underdog regardless. Expect Sean McVay to provide more clarity on Gurley's Week 17 outlook when the team resumes practicing Wednesday.