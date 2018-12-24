Rams' Todd Gurley: May sit again Week 17
The Rams are considering holding Gurley (knee) out for the team's Week 17 game against the 49ers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Though early reports Sunday suggested Gurley would likely play in the Rams' eventual 31-9 win over the Cardinals, the team ultimately kept the star running back inactive for the first time all season after apparently not being convinced that he was healthy enough to suit up. That paved the way for the newly-signed C.J. Anderson (20 carries for 167 yards and a touchdown) to fill the bell-cow role out of the backfield, with the veteran's performance in that contest perhaps emboldening the Rams to give him another look as their lead back in the regular-season finale. Though playoff seeding is on the line in Week 17 -- the Rams would lose out on a first-round bye with a loss and a Chicago win -- Rapoport notes that giving Gurley an extra week to let his left knee heal ahead of the postseason may be a greater priority than having all hands on deck for a matchup with a 49ers squad that will be a significant underdog regardless. Expect Sean McVay to provide more clarity on Gurley's Week 17 outlook when the team resumes practicing Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16