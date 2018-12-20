Rams' Todd Gurley: No activity Thursday

Gurley (knee) wasn't present during the part of Thursday's practice open to the media, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.

Gurley has yet to practice this week as he deals with knee inflammation. Instead, he's focusing on treatment with an appearance expected of him Sunday in Arizona. Reserve running back Justin Davis (shoulder) also was absent Wednesday and appears to be sitting out again Thursday, allowing John Kelly and newcomer C.J. Anderson to get the RB reps in drills.