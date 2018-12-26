Rams' Todd Gurley: No activity Wednesday
Gurley (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Since being diagnosed with left knee inflammation post-Week 15, Gurley hasn't logged a single practice rep and didn't suit up this past Sunday at Arizona. After terming the running back "day-to-day" on Monday, coach Sean McVay referenced Gurley's Week 17 availability Wednesday, stating the Rams expect to know whether or not he'll be able to play in advance of a Week 17 matchup with the 49ers, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. That's a far cry from being a game-time decision, as he was Week 16, but first Gurley can change his outlook with an appearance at practice Thursday or Friday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
If you're playing into Week 17, you need to know who is available before you lock in your lineup....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Playing into Week 17? The starts who got you there may not be able to carry you any further....
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...