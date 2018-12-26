Rams' Todd Gurley: No activity Wednesday

Gurley (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Since being diagnosed with left knee inflammation post-Week 15, Gurley hasn't logged a single practice rep and didn't suit up this past Sunday at Arizona. After terming the running back "day-to-day" on Monday, coach Sean McVay referenced Gurley's Week 17 availability Wednesday, stating the Rams expect to know whether or not he'll be able to play in advance of a Week 17 matchup with the 49ers, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. That's a far cry from being a game-time decision, as he was Week 16, but first Gurley can change his outlook with an appearance at practice Thursday or Friday.

