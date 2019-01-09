Rams' Todd Gurley: No lingering soreness as of Wednesday
Coach Sean McVay said Gurley didn't experience any discomfort in his left knee following Tuesday's pair of walk-throughs, Vincent Bonsignore of The Athletic reports.
Gurley returned to drills in a limited capacity Tuesday, albeit in walk-throughs as opposed to a true practice. McVay relayed Gurley will take part in Wednesday's session, so the running back's upcoming listing will be interesting to note. In the end, though, there's an expectation Gurley suits up Saturday against the Cowboys as part of a timeshare with C.J. Anderson, as McVay has intimated since this past weekend.
