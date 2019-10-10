Rams' Todd Gurley: No practice again Thursday
Gurley (quadriceps) was held out of practice Thursday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
After calling Gurley's injury "a thigh contusion in his left quad" Wednesday, coach Sean McVay provided a non-update on the running back's health one day later. "They're (also Aqib Talib) hopefully feeling a day better, but to be able to give you a legitimate update when we're not doing anything physically wouldn't be accurate," McVay said Thursday to Thiry. McVay is referencing his decision to hold a walkthrough as opposed to a true practice due to high winds at the Rams facilities. As a result, Gurley's status will remain up in the air until the release of Friday's injury report. If Gurley's reps are filtered elsewhere Sunday against the 49ers, Malcolm Brown is the most likely candidate to profit, but rookie Darrell Henderson would be on hand for his first potentially significant run as a pro.
