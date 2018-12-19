Rams' Todd Gurley: No practice to start week
Gurley (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walk-through practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Reserve running back Justin Davis (shoulder) also didn't take part, leaving all the reps at the position to John Kelly and recent addition C.J. Anderson. Fortunately for Gurley, he received some positive feedback from coach Sean McVay, who expects him to play Sunday at Arizona, per Scott Bordow of The Athletic. With an inflamed knee, Gurley may be hard-pressed to practice at any point this week -- or else risk aggravating the injury further -- but McVay's comments keeps the 24-year-old trending in the right direction.
