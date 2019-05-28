Rams' Todd Gurley: Not partaking in OTA drills
While he's been at the team facility, coach Sean McVay relayed Tuesday that Gurley (knee) hasn't participated in team drills and is instead going through a different plan the team has come up with for his workouts, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Gurley's bothersome knee limited his availability down the stretch last season, and, while the team didn't admit as much, the signing of Malcolm Brown and drafting of Darrell Henderson likely forbodes a reduced carry count for Gurley in 2019 at a minimum. A true three-down back, Gurley should still carry plenty of value in both PPR and standard league, but his expected reduced touches and a problematic knee could be enough to move him slightly down some draft boards.
