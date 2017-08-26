Rams' Todd Gurley: Not playing Saturday
Gurley (coach's decision) won't dress for Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers.
Prospective fantasy owners needn't worry as Gurley is healthy and his absence Saturday purely appears to be a coach's decision. Since established starters usually sit out the preseason finale while coaches finalize roster evaluations, Gurley probably won't be back in action until Week 1 when the Rams host the Colts.
