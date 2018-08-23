Rams' Todd Gurley: Not playing Saturday

Gurley won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Gurley has yet to play this month, so getting ruled out for preseason Week 3 all but ensures he won't see game action until the regular-season opener. The decision is a logical one after he handled a career-high 343 touches last year en route to being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. After racking up 321 touches in 2016, he's as safe of a bet as any running back to maintain his floor into the coming campaign.