Rams' Todd Gurley: Not playing Saturday
Gurley won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Rich Hammond of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Gurley has yet to play this month, so getting ruled out for preseason Week 3 all but ensures he won't see game action until the regular-season opener. The decision is a logical one after he handled a career-high 343 touches last year en route to being named NFL Offensive Player of the Year. After racking up 321 touches in 2016, he's as safe of a bet as any running back to maintain his floor into the coming campaign.
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Gets $45 million guaranteed•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Totals 101 rushing yards in loss•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Won't play Week 17•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Could sit out Week 17 for rest•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Tops 270 scrimmage yards with two TD catches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Podcast: Starting your draft right
Discussing how to successfully build the core of your Fantasy team and plenty more on today’s...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football busts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...