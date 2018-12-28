Rams' Todd Gurley: Not spotted at practice

Gurley (knee) wasn't present for the open portion of Friday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Gurley is trending toward another absence without any practice participation the past two weeks. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, the running back revealed Thursday that his left knee was also a problem after Week 1, but it cleared up much faster the first time around. He's now stuck with lingering inflammation and soreness, which caused the Rams to rule him out in a game-time decision last week. Coach Sean McVay suggested the team will have a better idea by Friday or Saturday this week, but there's no guarantee the decision becomes public as soon as it is made. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Rams release their final injury report.

