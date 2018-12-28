Rams' Todd Gurley: Not spotted at practice
Gurley (knee) wasn't present for the open portion of Friday's practice, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gurley is trending toward another absence without any practice participation the past two weeks. Per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com, the running back revealed Thursday that his left knee was also a problem after Week 1, but it cleared up much faster the first time around. He's now stuck with lingering inflammation and soreness, which caused the Rams to rule him out in a game-time decision last week. Coach Sean McVay suggested the team will have a better idea by Friday or Saturday this week, but there's no guarantee the decision becomes public as soon as it is made. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when the Rams release their final injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...