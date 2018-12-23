Rams' Todd Gurley: Officially inactive Sunday

Gurley (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game at Arizona, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

Gurley's availability was dependent on a pregame workout, which didn't go well enough for the team to clear him to play through an inflamed left knee. With Gurley missing his first game since Week 17 of last season, the Rams will turn to recent addition C.J. Anderson, John Kelly and Justin Davis (shoulder) at running back.