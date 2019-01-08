Rams' Todd Gurley: Officially limited Tuesday

Gurley (knee) was listed as limited on the Rams' estimated injury report Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Gurley was unable to progress to full, as coach Sean McVay was hoping, but the running back has participated in each of the team's last three walk-throughs (one Sunday and a pair Tuesday). The Rams' upcoming practice schedule is unknown, but sessions Wednesday and Thursday will be revealing for Gurley's availability in the divisional round. However his activity level pans out this week, McVay told Cameron DaSilva of USA Today that there will be a "good balance of both" Gurley and C.J. Anderson on Saturday against the Cowboys, assuming Gurley is active. It's unclear how close Gurley will come to his regular-season workload of 22.5 touches per game.

