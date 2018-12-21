Rams' Todd Gurley: Officially non-participant Thursday

Gurley (knee) officially didn't practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Gurley's focus has been on treatment of his inflamed left knee rather than practice this week with active status in mind Sunday at Arizona. It's unclear if reserve running back Justin Davis (shoulder) also was a non-participant for a second straight session, but John Kelly and C.J. Anderson handled the reps during the open portion of Thursday's practice. Ultimately, Gurley's workload (or lack thereof) Friday could be key for his listing heading into the weekend.

