Rams' Todd Gurley: Officially out vs. 49ers

Gurley (quad) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, given he had a doubtful tag after being unable to practice this week, Gurley will be held out of Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. With Gurley out, Malcolm Brown is in line to take over as the lead back for the Rams, while rookie Darrell Henderson should be in line for an expanded role in the backfield.