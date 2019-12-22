Rams' Todd Gurley: Pair of touchdowns in Week 16 loss
Gurley rushed 15 times for 48 yards and two touchdowns and failed to come up with either of his two targets in the Rams' 34-31 loss to the 49ers on Saturday.
Gurley averaged a pedestrian 3.2 yards per carry, but his second straight multi-touchdown effort rewarded fantasy managers who deployed him in their title games. The Pro Bowl running back has just 68 yards to show for 26 carries over the last pair of contests, and unless he can rattle off at least 211 rushing yards at the expense of the Cardinals in Week 17, he'll endure his first sub-1,000-yard season since 2016.
