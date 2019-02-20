Rams' Todd Gurley: Perhaps more injured than reported

C.J. Anderson believes Gurley's late-season knee injury was "a little bit more than what everybody in the building thought, including himself," Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "I would say sprained knee," Anderson said. "Obviously, it's the same knee injury he's had before in his career. Obviously I had surgery on my meniscus and once you have a knee, you always have a knee."

Gurley and coach Sean McVay both insisted the 24-year-old was healthy throughout the playoffs, while running backs coach Skip Peete suggested Gurley technically was healthy but never regained his peak conditioning after missing Weeks 16 and 17. It's interesting to hear Anderson sound so skeptical, especially because his willingness to talk about the injury might be taken as a hint he doesn't expect to re-sign with Los Angeles. The controversy over Gurley's playoff role may not go away anytime soon, but that doesn't mean it will have any impact on his ability to shoulder a huge workload for the third straight season in 2019. Concerns about durability or volume won't push him out of the first round in fantasy drafts, but they could be enough to leave him behind the likes of Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott at the very top.