Rams' Todd Gurley: Picks up 101 yards in win
Gurley ran for 97 yards on 14 carries and added a four-yard catch during Sunday's 30-27 win over Carolina.
Gurley opened 2019 like Willy Wonka -- slow and forcing onlookers to question his health only to dazzle at the end. The talented back was held to eight yards on five carries in the first half before coming on hot in the second half with 89 yards on nine carries, picking up at least five yards on seven of the attempts. With the way 2018 ended, fans would be justified in having concerns about Gurley's knees and the Rams certainly gave Malcolm Brown one of the busier days of his career, but Gurley -- though missing the somersault -- put some onlookkers at ease Sunday. Heading into Week 2's NFC Championship rematch against the Saints, Gurley figures to pick up where he left off Sunday, though perhaps not in the bell-cow role he has previously occupied.
