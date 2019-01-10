Rams' Todd Gurley: Poised to play this weekend
Gurley (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round playoff game versus the Cowboys, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
With Gurley having logged a full practice Thursday, the running back is poised to return to game action this weekend, after having what coach Sean McVay described as "a great week." Gurley last suited up Dec. 16, but prior to that he was in the midst of a tremendous campaign, in which he carried 256 times for 1,251 yards and 17 TDs, while adding 59 catches for 580 yards and four mores score over the course of 14 contests. With Gurley slated to head the Rams' backfield Saturday, C.J. Anderson will move into a reserve/complementary role.
