Rams' Todd Gurley: Possible arthritis in knee

Gurley has arthritis in his left knee, a source has told Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

This comes on top of coach Sean McVay saying Friday his star running back may research stem cell treatment as an option to help the problematic left knee. At this point, surgery doesn't seem to be in the cards for Gurley, but it's definitely a problem and explains his modest usage of 30 total carries during the team's three playoff games, all of which were close enough where the early season version of Gurley would have been used significantly more. The health of Gurley's knee and possible treatment options will likely be a story the entire offseason.