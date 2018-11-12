Rams' Todd Gurley: Posts 160 yards in win
Gurley amassed 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, adding three receptions for 40 yards during Sunday's 36-31 win against Seattle.
The machine keeps on churning, as Gurley racked up 130-plus offensive yards for the sixth time in 10 outings during the win. (He's averaging 139 scrimmage yards per game overall.) The likely first-team All Pro has a remarkable 16 combined touchdowns thus far in 2018 to put him on pace to tie Emmitt Smith for fifth all-time in a single season with 25, and he's on trajectory to be the highest-scoring back in standard and PPR formats for the second consecutive year. Week 11 brings a savory matchup with Kansas City's bottom-10 rush defense (123.9 yards surrendered per game), as the Rams look to lock up the NFC West heading into the team's Week 12 bye (would require a win as well as a Seattle loss).
