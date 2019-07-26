Rams' Todd Gurley: Primed for Saturday practice
Gurley (knee) will practice Saturday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Gurley seemingly was healthy enough to practice during the offseason, but the Rams kept him off the field to avoid any complications with his oft-discussed left knee. The team's offseason moves hint at a reduced workload compared to what Gurley handled the past two years, with Malcolm Brown signed to a two-year, $3.3 million contract and Darrell Henderson drafted in the third round. Even with the added competition, coach Sean McVay expects Gurley to keep the lead role and serve as a crucial part of the Los Angeles offense. There's little to no chance of Gurley making an appearance in preseason games.
