Rams' Todd Gurley: Racks up 156 yards from scrimmage with touchdown

Gurley had 23 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown, while also adding five receptions on six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers. He also lost a fumble.

Gurley dealt with some cramping in last week's win over Arizona, but was obviously more than fine Sunday, although he had just a long run of 14 yards. He should continue to see 20+ touches every week as one of the most reliable and productive fantasy running backs in the league. Gurley will face Minnesota on Thursday.