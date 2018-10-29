Rams' Todd Gurley: Racks up 195 offensive yards

Gurley ran for 114 yards on 25 attempts, adding six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-27 win against Green Bay.

Gurley had an opportunity to score his second touchdown of the day during the final moments of regulation with the Rams leading, but instead allowed himself to be tackled in bounds to burn out the clock and cap a 29-27 victory over the Packers. With 15 scores at the midway point of the regular-season, Gurley is putting himself in a position to contend with LaDainian Tomlison's single-season record of 31 total touchdowns. The supremely-talented Gurley has fully replicated his monstrous 2017 production in averaging 143.9 offensive yards per game, compared to 139.5 yards per game last year when he was the No. 1 scoring running back in both standard and PPR formats. Week 9 presents a formidable matchup for the fourth-year man, facing a New Orleans defense that holds opponent to 3.1 yards per attempt (best in the NFL).