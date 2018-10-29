Rams' Todd Gurley: Racks up 195 offensive yards
Gurley ran for 114 yards on 25 attempts, adding six receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 29-27 win against Green Bay.
Gurley had an opportunity to score his second touchdown of the day during the final moments of regulation with the Rams leading, but instead allowed himself to be tackled in bounds to burn out the clock and cap a 29-27 victory over the Packers. With 15 scores at the midway point of the regular-season, Gurley is putting himself in a position to contend with LaDainian Tomlison's single-season record of 31 total touchdowns. The supremely-talented Gurley has fully replicated his monstrous 2017 production in averaging 143.9 offensive yards per game, compared to 139.5 yards per game last year when he was the No. 1 scoring running back in both standard and PPR formats. Week 9 presents a formidable matchup for the fourth-year man, facing a New Orleans defense that holds opponent to 3.1 yards per attempt (best in the NFL).
More News
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores three touchdowns in win over 49ers•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Sets career high in rushing•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Scores three touchdowns•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Excels through air in Week 4 win•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Racks up 156 yards from scrimmage with touchdown•
-
Rams' Todd Gurley: Makes three end-zone visits Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...